BARMOUTH & Dyffryn sealed a 5-2 win against Montgomery Town in the MMP Central Wales League North on Saturday.
Full of confidence after securing their second Emrys Morgan Cup final spot in three seasons, the Magpies had to wait until the 35th minute to make the breakthrough when Leo Green found space in the area to shoot past Callum Whyte.
The Canaries replied five minutes before the break through Jack Williams.
It was honours even at the break but the visitors’ cause wasn’t helped when they were reduced to 10 men after Alec Jones was handed a second caution on 55 minutes.
And Barmouth took full advantage with a couple of quickfire goals around the hour mark, the first a great set up and finish from Joe Soar quickly followed by a header by Green.
Green notched his hat-trick on 64 minutes after beating the keeper to the ball to slot home.
Montgomery pulled one back with a lob by Williams over Rhys Williams in the home goal but Barmouth had the final say, William Jones heading in Aaron Jones’ cross to the far post.
Tywyn Bryncrug are looking to finish the season strong, their latest victory taking them to eight victories, three draws and two defeats in the least 13 league outings.
Nick Williams’ 65th minute penalty was enough to see them over the line at Bishops Castle Town.
The league pacesetters both picked up wins on Saturday as the title race heads towards the final stretch.
Leaders Forden United saw off visitors Dyffryn Banw 6-1 thanks to Jake O’Donnell (3), Ross Harris, Harvey Gill and Steve Roberts whilst Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant netted four unanswered goals by Jacob Edwards, David France, James Burgess and William France against visitors Berriew.
Other results: Carno 2 Welshpool 0; Abermule 3 Llanfyllin 0, Waterloo Rovers 2 Four Crosses 0.