BLAENAU Ffestiniog Amateurs have announced that Dafydd Hughes will be stepping down as club chairman of the Quarrymen.
Hughes has been involved with Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs for 40 years.
The club posted on their social channels on Sunday: “Everyone involved with the club appreciates and thanks Dafydd for his hard work over the last 40 years and hope to still see him around Cae Clyd. Thanks Dafydd.
“With Dafydd stepping down as chairman, we have voted John Campbell as the new chairman.
“John stepped down from his roles last year to have a break but he's back now.
“John is a big part of the Quarrymen having been the secretary, comet champion, groundsman and manager.
“Without John's involvement in the last few years there probably wouldn’t have been a club. So the committee is extremely happy to announce John as our new chairman.”
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