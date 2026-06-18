CYMRU will face Albania in the first round of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup European play-offs, with a potential second-round tie against either Romania or Norway should they progress. The draw follows a decisive 3–1 victory over Czechia at Cardiff City Stadium on 9 June, a result that secured top spot in Group B1 and ensured a more favourable path towards qualification.
That win was built on resilience and quality, with Trawsfynydd’s Mared Griffiths playing a pivotal role. The forward once again demonstrated her growing influence at international level, scoring Cymru’s third goal while constantly threatening in the final third.
Cymru’s route to the World Cup is now clearly defined. Each play-off round will be contested over two legs. The first round will take place in October, with Cymru travelling for the first leg on Friday 9 October before hosting the return fixture on Tuesday 13 October. Should they advance, the second round will be held across the November and December international window, with the first leg at home on Tuesday 1 December and the second leg away on Saturday 5 December.
Qualification stakes remain high. The seven best-ranked winners from the second round, based on the 2026 Women’s European Qualifiers overall league rankings, will secure automatic qualification for the 2027 finals. One remaining winner will enter the inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027.
Cymru have a strong recent record against Albania, winning both of their latest meetings during the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifying campaign
Griffiths, a former Coleg Meirion-Dwyfor student, continues to establish herself as a key figure within Rhian Wilkinson’s squad. Her composed finish against Czechia underlined her importance, while her overall performance highlighted her ability to influence high-pressure matches. As Cymru prepare to face Albania, her form could prove crucial.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.