Cymru’s route to the World Cup is now clearly defined. Each play-off round will be contested over two legs. The first round will take place in October, with Cymru travelling for the first leg on Friday 9 October before hosting the return fixture on Tuesday 13 October. Should they advance, the second round will be held across the November and December international window, with the first leg at home on Tuesday 1 December and the second leg away on Saturday 5 December.