BALA Town FC have thanked Ffiona Evans who has been the club’s physio manager for the last eight years after she decided to join Aberystwyth Town for next season in the JD Cymru South.
The club posted: “It was with great regret that we had to accept Ffiona’s decision to depart after such a long and dedicated service to our club.
“The long travelling requirements had eventually taken its toll and we can only wish Ffiona the very best of luck in her new position which will certainly relieve the time spent on the Welsh road infrastructure.
“Ffiona’s professionalism, commitment, dedication and unswerving attention to detail was the hallmark of her time at Bala.
“She will be sorely missed by all at Maes Tegid and her contribution to the outstanding successes of the Club will never be forgotten. Diolch Ffi.”
Ffiona holds a BSc in Sport and Exercise Science from Aberystwyth University and an MSc in Sports Therapy. Alongside running her own private practice, FE Sports Therapy, she has built extensive experience across Welsh football.
She has worked with the Football Association of Wales for over a decade, supporting regional and international youth camps, and has also served as Sports Therapist at Bala Town FC since 2018. Ffiona previously spent more than seven years with the Black and Green men's 1st-Team, providing matchday treatment, rehabilitation and first-aid support.
Ffiona is also synonymous with the Club's Women's Team, entering her 20th season as a player having also served as Club Captain for eight seasons.
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