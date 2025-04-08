BLAENAU FFestiniog Amateurs made it seven wins in a row to tighten their grip on the North Wales Coast West Division One title.
They saw off rivals Caergybi 2-0 at Cae Clyd in a big six-pointer on Saturday and whilst the title race isn’t yet over mathematically it would take an epic collapse for them not to be crowned champions.
Beaten only once during the campaign the Amateurs, who are also looking forward to the final of the NWCFA Mabon Scaffolding Junior Challenge Cup against Saturday’s opponents, were kept at bay by the visitors during a highly-competitive first half.
The islanders were dealt a blow on the hour when Glenn North was red cards and the hosts made the 10 men pay when 18-year-old Sion Roberts broke the deadlock three minutes later.
And the points were in the bag when substitute Gethin Roberts clipped the ball over keeper Jake Chapman with five minutes to go.
Other results: Valley Seniors 3 Amlwch Town 2; Gaerwen 1 Holyhead Town 1; Bethesda Rovers 0 CPD Cefni 0.
Penrhyndeudraeth took the bragging rights in the local derby against Llanystumdwy in the Premier Division and as a consequence the Cocklemen leapfrogged Stumdwy into seventh spot in the table.
Daniel Price gave the visitors the lead at Maes y Parc seven minutes from the break but Pen hit back with three quickfire goals by Meilir Edwards, Gwion Davies and Cian Pritchard from the penalty spot.
To rub salt in the wound, the visitors’ Guto Roberts was red carded to dent any hopes of a comeback.
Goals by Justin Williams, Robert Tiesteel and Casey Boylan (2) secured Boded’s 4-1 at Pentraeth who hit back through Connor O’Neill whilst Glantraeth won by the odd goal in five against visitors Bontnewydd, Andrew Clarke leading the way with a brace.