BLAENAU Ffestiniog Amateurs are through to the final of the NWCFA Mabon Scaffolding Junior Challenge Cup after a scintillating display to see off visitors Holyhead Town 5-1 at Cae Clyd on Saturday.
The hosts were at it from the first whistle and were two goals to the good inside 10 minutes through Luke Jones and Owain Jones-Owen.
Festus Osagie reduced the deficit on the half hour but there was no denying Blaenau who booked their place in the final with second half strikes by Sion Roberts (2) and Deio Williams.
They will face Caergybi FC in the final after they beat Gaerwen 2-1 in the other semi-final.
Nefyn United extended their unbeaten run in the North Wales Coast West Premier League to six games with a 2-0 win at Glantraeth on Saturday.
Tomi Evans gave the Penwaig the lead in the closing stages of the first half and the islanders’ cause wasn’t helped when Lewis Owen was given his marching orders on the hour after picking up a second caution.
But the result was still in the balance until 16-year-old substitute Noa Griffith made it 2-0 late on moments after coming off the bench.
Penrhyndeudraeth also picked up three points on Anglesey after beating Pentraeth by the odd goal in five.
The Cocklemen flew out of the blocks with early strikes by Cian Pritchard and Gwion Davies.
Sion Jones pulled one back for the islanders on the hour but Cai Henshaw restored the visitors’ two-goal buffer with 20 minutes remaining.
Liam Roberts gave Pentraeth a glimmer of home with a late second goal but Pen held on for a deserved win.
Goals by Dylan Griffith (4) and Gareth Torr sealed Boded’s 5-0 win at Talysarn Celts whilst Gwalchmai won 3-1 against Mynydd Llandegai thanks to Gwion Thomas, Cian Owen and Connor Owen. Jamie Whitmore replied for the visitors.
Llanrug United were beaten 4-2 by visitors Llanerch-y-Medd, Arden Gisbourne leading the way with a hat-trick.
North Wales Coast West Division One results: Mountain Rangers 2 Llanfairpwll 3; Deiniolen 0 Bethesda Rovers 2; Llangoed & District 4 Valley Seniors 0