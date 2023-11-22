BLAENAU Ffestiniog produced a polished display to seal their third win of the NWC West Division One campaign, 5-1 against second-from-bottom Holyhead Town.
The Amateurs moved to a double-figure points tally following an impressive second half showing which yielded four goals.
The hosts shaded the first half with Tomos Williams netting the only goal on 19 minutes.
Sion Roberts doubled their tally three minutes into the second half and three goals in six minutes around the 80 minute mark – by Jack Diamond, Williams and Sion Jones – put the result to bed.
Paul Williams netted a stoppage time consolation for the islanders.
Other results: Caergybi 2 Mountain Rangers 3; Llangoed & District 3 CPD Cefni 4.