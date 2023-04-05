BLAENAU Ffestiniog were on track to pick up at least a point in the NWC East Premier Division when they led 2-0 at the break against Llanfairfechan Town but the visitors scored three late goals to take the spoils.
A remarkable game at Cae Clyd saw the hosts take the lead through Sion Hughes after just three minutes.
Llan missed a glorious opportunity to draw level on 20 minutes when Daniel Hughes failed from the spot kick and their luck was out again on 36 minutes when Bradlee Rowlands gifted the Amateurs an own goal.
A third win of the campaign was on the cards but that changed after the turnaround as Harry Croston reduced the deficit five minutes into the second stanza.
The visitors were back on level terms three minutes later courtesy of another own goal, the hosts’ Aron Jones diverting the ball into the back of his own net this time.
It stayed that way until the final eight minutes when Ryan Dodd fired Llan ahead for the first time and Blaenau’s resolve was finally broken when Elliot Croston made it 4-2 and Dodd fired in a last-minute penalty.
Other results: Llandudno Junction 2 Bro Cernyw 2; Cerrigydrudion 2 Kinmel Bay 3; Llandyrnog United 0 Penmaenmawr Phoenix 5; Llansannan 3 Mochdre Sports 3; St Asaph City 2 Rhuddlan Town 1.