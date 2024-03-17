BONT maintained their lead at the top of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League but were disappointed at the end after surrendering a two-goal lead against title rivals Borth United.
A real six-pointer of a game, a win for Bont would have put them in a strong position for the title and things were certainly going their way after goals by Jordan Perry and Jake Bush put them firmly in the driving seat.
But Borth had other ideas led by Ross Diamond’s shining example as he reduced the arrears on 65 minute before bagging his brace with five minutes remaining.
And that’s the way is stayed at the end with Bont dropping their first points of the season but staying three points clear at the top.
Corris in third have two games in hand.
Talybont were the big winners of the day with eight unanswered goals against visitors Tregaron Turfs Reserves.
Turfs were blown away in the first half after Harry Whalley set the ball rolling with the opener on 10 minutes.
Tomos Benjamin made it 2-0 five minutes later and they were out of sight when James Graham added a third on 20 minutes.
The hosts continued to press and were rewarded with another goal by Graham before 18-year-old Ioan Joseph netted a quickfire double before the break.
Joseph completed his hat-trick and Patrick Hutton Jones converted a late penalty to complete the rout.
It was also a gr-eight afternoon’s work by a young Llanilar Reserves side who beat Padarn United 8-1.
The club’s junior setup supported the seniors again with two under 16s stepping up to play for the second string including Steffan Gillies who made an impact from the bench with two goals.
Young Ashton Morgan was coolness personified when he stepped up to take two early penalties to give the hosts a two-goal lead by the 15th minute.
Luke Millward made it 3-1 10 minutes later before 17-year-old Efan Wyn Jones added another on the half hour.
The visitors pulled one back moments later before Millies got in on the act with his two goals.
Padarn’s misery was compounded when Ian Lee and Liam Thomas were sent off and the nine men paid the price with Ashton completing his hat-trick and Dylan Evans popping up with a late goal.