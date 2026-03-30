BORTH United booked their place in the next round of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League Cup after edging Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves in a lively five‑goal thriller on Saturday.
The hosts made the perfect start when Callum Lewis struck after just six minutes, but Tywyn responded well and levelled before half-time through Adam Ebery.
Borth regained the lead in the 74th minute thanks to Daniel Warrender, only for Ebery to hit back almost immediately with his second of the afternoon.
But the decisive moment arrived just four minutes later, 17‑year‑old Ashton Bradley‑Thomas firing home the winner.
Talybont progressed comfortably with a 3–1 victory over Llanon.
After a tightly-contested first half, the hosts took control after the restart, with goals from Ioan Joseph and Kenneth Williams.
Llanon offered hope of a comeback when Rhodri Jones pulled one back with 15 minutes left, but Joseph struck again late on to seal Talybont’s place in the next round.
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