Cardiff Met 2 Bala Town United 1
JD Cymru Premier – Playoff Conference
BALA’S time in the JD Cymru Premier appears to be running out, with manager Steve Fisher admitting they now need “a bit of a miracle” to avoid relegation.
The Lakesiders delivered another strong performance at Cardiff Met and created several good openings, but their lack of cutting edge once again proved costly.
They remain five points behind Flint Town United and must win their remaining games while hoping the Silkmen — who also boast a superior goal difference — lose both of theirs.
Fisher said: “It feels like a kick in the teeth to be honest. I felt we did ever so well first half and we should have gone in three or four up maybe.
“We go in one nil up, concede two sloppy goals, we’ve huffed and puffed and created a few chances second half but if you don’t take your chances you don’t win games.
“But fair play to Cardiff Met, they kept going, they kept grinding away. I don’t think they created many chances, and we’ve probably had five or six good chances but if it’s not your day it’s not your day.
“We’ve worked on it all week, we spoke about it before the game if we get a win here and Flint don’t get a win then everyone’s back in the mire.
“At the minute we’re probably favourites for the drop but while there’s still hope, while there’s still points to play for, if we go away and get a result at Llanelli and Flint lose it goes to the last game.
“The odds are in Flint’s favour, with them having a five point gap we need a bit of a miracle but we will keep going to the very end.”
Bala took a deserved lead after 18 minutes when Cameron Ferguson headed in from close range following good work by Louis Hall.
Jacob Tarasenko was denied by a fine save from home keeper Ewan Griffiths, and another Ferguson effort was blocked in a goalmouth scramble. Tarasenko forced Griffiths into action again before the break, but Bala’s good work unravelled six minutes into the second half when slack marking allowed Jasper Payne to run through and prod the ball under Joel Torrance.
C.J. Craven went close twice for the hosts before they took the lead on the hour mark, Fumpa Mwandwe finishing calmly into the far corner after racing clear down the left.
Ferguson missed a golden chance to equalise and Liam Higgins had an effort ruled out for offside as Bala pushed desperately for a leveller, but Met held firm to secure their place in the JD Cymru Premier while the Lakesiders now face a mountain to climb.
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