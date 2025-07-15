THE Ashley Jones Mixed Foursomes was played at Borth & Ynyslas Golf Club on the hottest day of the year.
Ten pairs competed with four pairs coming in under par.
Jackie Fribbens and Roy Jones led the field with an excellent score of 40 points.
Borth golfer Clare Jones finished second place with an excellent score of 42 points at the Wales Golf open competition, the Caernarfonshire Cup, held this year at Caernarfon Golf Club.
