BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club president Mike Roberts, who has been a long standing member of the club, held a well supported club competition in aid of the local charity HAHAV recently.

With Letty Price, Jean Davies and past president Nans Morgan heading up the day on the desk, the competitors headed out in tough windy conditions.

Harvey Perkins, men's overall winner (Borth & Ynyslas GC)

Refreshments at Dormey with Mike and his wife Breda were a most welcome break on the course.

Considering the conditions, the two outstanding winners Harvey Perkins and Gill Jones with 40 points.

Generous prizes from the president were awarded to all the winners and a grand total of £1,200 was raised in donations for HAHAV.

Women’s Section

Overall winner: Gill Jones - 40 points

Division 1: 1, Mary McDowell - 34 points; 2, Jane Raw Rees - 32 points; 3, Catrin Pugh Jones - 32 points

Division 2: 1, Clare Jones - 36 points; 2, Kathy Price - 34 points; 3, Jackie Fribbens - 33 points

Men’s Section

Overall winner: Harvey Perkins - 40 points

Division 1: 1, Martin Haynes - 38 points; 2, Bob Gill - 36 points; 3, Brian Middleton - 36 points

Division 2: 1, Dafydd Carruthers - 39 points; 2, Kevin Lewis - 37 points; 3, Roy Jones - 36 points

Best Past President Score: Les Jones

Nearest the Pin 7th Hole: Stephen Beresford

Nearest the Pin 11th Hole: Helen Young

Les Jones (left) and Mike Roberts (Borth & Ynyslas GC)