BORTH & Ynyslas Golf Club president Mike Roberts, who has been a long standing member of the club, held a well supported club competition in aid of the local charity HAHAV recently.
With Letty Price, Jean Davies and past president Nans Morgan heading up the day on the desk, the competitors headed out in tough windy conditions.
Refreshments at Dormey with Mike and his wife Breda were a most welcome break on the course.
Considering the conditions, the two outstanding winners Harvey Perkins and Gill Jones with 40 points.
Generous prizes from the president were awarded to all the winners and a grand total of £1,200 was raised in donations for HAHAV.
Women’s Section
Overall winner: Gill Jones - 40 points
Division 1: 1, Mary McDowell - 34 points; 2, Jane Raw Rees - 32 points; 3, Catrin Pugh Jones - 32 points
Division 2: 1, Clare Jones - 36 points; 2, Kathy Price - 34 points; 3, Jackie Fribbens - 33 points
Men’s Section
Overall winner: Harvey Perkins - 40 points
Division 1: 1, Martin Haynes - 38 points; 2, Bob Gill - 36 points; 3, Brian Middleton - 36 points
Division 2: 1, Dafydd Carruthers - 39 points; 2, Kevin Lewis - 37 points; 3, Roy Jones - 36 points
Best Past President Score: Les Jones
Nearest the Pin 7th Hole: Stephen Beresford
Nearest the Pin 11th Hole: Helen Young
