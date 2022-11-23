Borth’s Morgan fires hat-trick to turf Tregaron out of the cup
Thursday 24th November 2022 4:00 pm
TREGARON Reserves were turfed out of the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League Cup at the first round stage by visitors Borth United thanks mainly to hat-trick hero Clive Morgan.
Borth won 4-2 despite being reduced to 10 men when Billy Williams was red carded on 17 minutes.
Aberystwyth University Reserves were also 4-2 winners in their second round clash against Bont.
The visitors led 2-1 at the break through a couple of Garin Evans goals early and late in the first half.
Andrew Dale equalised for the students in the first half who went on to dominate the second spell with goals by Ethan Long (2) and Jordan Roberts.
