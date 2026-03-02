Tregaorn 33 Pontyates 5
Admiral National League 4 West B
FOR the first time for a long time the rugby gods were shining on the school field at Tregaron as the home team recorded an excellent league win, writes Delyth Morgan.
During the first half a strong wind blew from touchline to touchline which was advantageous to both teams. It was the Tregaronians who made the best use of the conditions.
Within the first ten minutes Wil Hockenhull had kicked two penalties to give the home team an early advantage.
Both packs were evenly matched but the Tregaron back row gave their team an edge through their excellent support work.
Tregaron scored their fist try on the 25 minute mark, after a series of forceful drives the ball was passed on the narrow side and Dewi Jones was able to cross, Hockenhull added the extra points.
Prior to the interval some good work between forward and backs saw centre Hefin Ebenezer beat the defence on the outside to give a healthy 18-0 lead at the break.
The wind changed direction in the second half which gave the Gwendraeth Valley outfit a distinct advantage but were unable to peg the home team back.
Pontyates continued to fall foul of the referee which enabled the Tregaronians to obtain excellent field positions.
Cerith Williams, who was excellent throughout on the flank, scored the first of his two tries as he picked an excellent line after his co forwards had battered their opponent's defence.
Williams is both good in attack and defence and is developing into a very good rugby player.
On the hour mark a very good try was scored as the ball was released quickly from a ruck, the backs created an overlap which saw Geraint Jones cross in the corner.
In the last ten minutes the visitors scored a consolation try as Dion Davies, their scrum half sniped from the base of a maul.
The last word went to the Ceredigion outfit as Williams scored his second as further support work paved his way to the whitewash.
