THE Cors Caron Half Marathon starts and finishes in Tregaron and takes in the scenic nature reserve.
It was an impressive result for Aberystwyth Athletic Club with five runners placing in the top 10.
Owain Schiavone finished first overall in a time of 1:18:34 and winning the M40 Category, followed shortly after in second place and open category winner Andrew Gittins in 1:18:48.
Jamie Lloyd came in fourth and 3rd in open category in 1:19:23.
Gruffudd Lewis finished sixth in 1:22:41 and in ninth place was Gary Wyn Davies in 1:23:13.
Ian Evans finished in a time of 1:30:47, Balasz Pinter finished in 1:39:31, Iain Barber completed the course in 1:39:44 and Rhys Brassington finished in 1:40:58.
First female home for Aber AC and winning her F45 age category and 1st local female category was Gail Evans in 1:42:12. Next home was Toby Driver in 1:48:59 followed by Rabi Thapa in 1:50:44, Kevin Holland in 1:52:33 and securing 2nd M60 and just one second later and winning the F55 category was Lynwen Huxtable in 1:52;34.
Ania Ciolek finished in 2:00:24; John Williams in 2:01:44; Maggie Collingborn in 2:06:55; Wendy James in 2:16:27; Michelle Totterdell in 2:17:51 and Adam Cowdrey completed the Aberystwyth AC representation in 2:33:23.
Heading to warmer climes saw Ed Land take part in the Seville Marathon on the flattest marathon course in Europe that takes place amongst the roads of Seville.
Edd was the sole representative of Aberystwyth AC amongst the 17,000 runners and finished in a very impressive time of 2:55:16.
