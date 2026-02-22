First female home for Aber AC and winning her F45 age category and 1st local female category was Gail Evans in 1:42:12. Next home was Toby Driver in 1:48:59 followed by Rabi Thapa in 1:50:44, Kevin Holland in 1:52:33 and securing 2nd M60 and just one second later and winning the F55 category was Lynwen Huxtable in 1:52;34.