BOW Street and Llanuwchllyn’s opponents in round four of the Dragon Signs Amateur Trophy have been revealed after the draw was made on Wednesday evening.
The Magpies will head to Lex XI whilst Llanuwchllyn will also be on the road as they cross the Menai Strait to Anglesey to take on Trearddur Bay.
The Magpies were narrow 4-3 winners at Llannefydd in the third row, Courtney Perkins making an instant impact off the bench when he scored the winner on 75 minutes.
Wrexham-based Lex XI will be tricky opponents as they currently lead the North East Wales Premier Division table with seven wins a draw and a defeat in their nine outings.
After a slow start at Swansea-based Penlan, Meilir Williams and Dan Dascalu scored the decisive goals to seal Llanuwchllyn’s 2-1 win on Saturday to set up their tie at Trearddur Bay which will represent another tough test.
The islanders are currently mid table in the Ardal League North West and their Lon Isallt ground is never an easy place to visit.
The draw in full, round 4, 17-18 January: Cwmaman v Treowen Stars; Westend v Penygraig United; Lex XI v Bow Street; Gutre v Penydarren BGC; Trearddur Bay v Llanuwchllyn; Bethesda Athletic v Llanrwst United; Connah’s Quay Town v Port Talbot Town; Brickfield Rangers v Canton.