BOW Street and Penrhyncoch are through to the next round of the JD Welsh Cup after battling performances in the rain on Saturday but the journey is over for Gwynedd sides Nefyn United and Pwllheli.
Cefn Albion, who are second in the Ardal League North East six points clear of Street, took an early lead at Cae Piod through Torne Samuels.
The Magpies kept their composure and drew level through Steff Davies midway through the first half and nudged ahead on the stroke of half time, 18-year-old Harvey Matthews again showing his predatory instincts in front of goal.
It was all square again on 62 minutes after Thomas Broadhurst made it 2-2 moments after coming off the bench.
With 82 minutes on the clock it looked like the game was heading to penalties, however, strength in depth proved to be key as substitutes Taylor Watts and Josh Crowl won it for the hosts in the closing stages.
Up next for the Magpies a trip to Penycae for a Lock Stock Ardal North League Cup clash on Saturday.
The Roosters progressed after a professional display in torrential conditions at Cae Baker against North East Wales Division Two outfit Sychdyn United.
The visitors boast a 100 per cent winning start to their league campaign but were under pressure once Daniel Owen had given Penrhyncoch the lead on 35 minutes from the penalty spot.
The result was in the balance throughout a closely-contested second half until Ifan Burrell secured their place in the hat for the next round with a crucial second goal on 90 minutes.
To rub salt into their wounds, Sychdyn’s Jordan Walker and manager Jordan Ashley were both given their marching orders after being handed two late second cautions.
The Roosters have another cup assignment on Wednesday evening (20 September) against Llanfair United in the CWFA Senior Cup at Cae Baker before heading to Llandudno for a Cymru North clash on Saturday.
Pwllheli faced a tough day at the office but put up a spirited display against tier two CPD Y Rhyl 1879.
Ben Lightfoot’s strike on 11 minutes was all that separated the two sides at the break with the Rec hosts giving as good as they got.
Paul Fleming doubled Rhyl’s advantage just after the hour mark and it was game over when Archie Jones added a third on 84 minutes.
Pwllheli kept going and were rewarded with a stoppage time consolation goal by Louis McFarlane.
Pwllheli head to Connah’s Quay Town for an Ardal North League Cup clash on Sunday.
Nefyn’s cup quest is also over after they were beaten 5-2 at North East Wales Division One side Rhostyllen.
Rhys Williams gave the Penwaig a flying start when he broke the deadlock after just four minutes but Rhos hit back with some force.
Adam Williams equalised four minutes later before Thomas Douglas gave them the lead on the half hour.
Kurt Isaac made it 3-1 on the stroke of half time and Martyn Elms added another early in the second half.
Nefyn, who host Cerrigydrudion in the NWCFA Intermediate Challenge Cup on Saturday, reduced the deficit through Williams but the hosts had the final say with a late goal by Douglas.
Dolgellau’s scheduled tie against Queens Park was postponed due to the weather and the condition of the Cae Marian pitch.
