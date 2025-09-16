PENRHYNCOCH are still seeking their first JD Cymru North win of the season after a disappointing 3-2 defeat against Guilsfield on Saturday.
It was tough on the Roosters who put in a good performance in front of a bumper Cae Baker, clawing their way back into the game with two equalisers only to be beaten by a Callum Bradley header on 70 minutes.
Adam Knott broke the deadlock on 18 minutes with a flick-on from Chris Cathrall’s long throw.
Zac Davies equalised on the half hour following a swift counter by the hosts, but Knott netted his second of the afternoon five minutes from the break with a clinical finish into the bottom corner.
Rhydian Davies restored parity again following a goalmouth scramble but Bradley had the final say.
Leaders Holywell Town beat Gresford Athletic 8-4 at the Bartons North Wales Stadium with goals by Craig Lindfield (3), Fabrizio Murtas (2), Jamie Breese (2) and Ilan Ap Garethall.
Holyhead Hotspur are also still searching for their first victory after they were held to a 5-5 draw at Buckley Town, teenage defender Jake Roberts with his first senior goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time to salvage a dramatic point for the visitors
Second-place Airbus UK Broughton produced a second half blitz to triumph 4-0 over Caersws and maintain their unbeaten start with goals by Danny Warren, Mason Blackwell-Jones, George Peers and Oli Lanceley.
Third-place Llandudno are also still unbeaten following their 3-1 win away at Ruthin.
17-year-old Taz Hollinshead bagged a brace as Newtown stormed to a 5-2 win over Rhyl 1879 at the Hops and Barley Community Stadium.
Liam Dickinson’s first match in charge of Flint Mountain ended in a 5-1 defeat to Denbigh Town at Central Park on Friday night.
Owen Cordiner netted a decisive late goal as Mold Alexandra ended their five-match winless run with a 1-0 victory away at Brickfield Rangers.
