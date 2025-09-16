TYWYN Bryncrug’s three-match winning sequence in the MMP Central Wales League North was ended on Saturday as they were held to a 3-3 draw by visitors Forden United.
But they will be happy with a point at the end after conceding three first half goals.
Jake O’Donnell moved clear at the top of the scoring charts with a brace to take his league tally to 10 for the season with Joshua Lenc joining him on the scoresheet.
Aled Wyn Jones gave the hosts some belief when he reduced the deficit on 52 minutes and he fired in another with 17 minutes remaining.
Some momentum was lost when Aaron Rodgers was red carded moments later but credit to the 10 men they kept pushing and were rewarded with a dramatic late equaliser by Mark Edmondson.
Barmouth & Dyffryn United put in a polished performance to see off Trewern United 4-1 with new signing from Penrhyndeuraeth, 17-year-old Owain Williams, pulling the strings in midfield with a man-of-the-match display on debut.
Toby Cleaver made an early breakthrough on two minutes after being put clear for a one-on-one with the keeper.
He poked the ball under the advancing Williams Evans and ran on to tap the ball into an empty net.
He was soon joined on the scoresheet by Ryan Williams who smashed the ball home four minutes later.
Williams bagged his brace five minutes later after Leo Green’s initial effort hit the woodwork but the 18-year-old found the back of the net moments later with a fine header after good work by Cleaver.
The Magpies eased off the gas in the second half and Sam Bowers capitalised on some slack defending to net a consolation goal for his side.
Other results: Berriew 7 Dolgellau Reserves 0; Llanfyllin Town 0 Llansantffraid Village 1; Abermule 0 Dyffryn Banw 2.
