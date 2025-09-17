NEWPORT golfer Julia McClelland has gone from New2Golf to national champion in 14 months, as part of Wales Golf Finals Week held at Llandrindod Wells Golf Club.
McClelland and her partner Lynda Johnson won the Centenary Greensomes handicap competition, the Newport neighbours winning with a score of 41 Stableford points from Royal St Davids pair Ann-Marie and Carol Magee.
“It was amazing to win, the course was very good, very tricky,” said McClelland.
“I started with New2Golf at the Newport club, with the professional, back in July last year.
“I even went on the Wales Golf Open Day in St Mellons and did that. I have practiced ever since, and I am just amazed we have won it today.
“It is just over a year and now I am a winner in a national competition, so yes, my advice to others would be to keep on playing - it is definitely worth it.”
That was one of the highlights of a successful Finals Week which saw more than 200 players from all around Wales take part over five days at the Mid Wales course, with six national trophies up for grabs.
Monmouthshire claimed the Welsh Women’s Inter-Counties Championship, narrowly beating Caernarvonshire and Anglesey in the final with Alicia Kelly, Lottie Raymond and Jess Atwell winning both their singles and foursomes matches in the 5-4 overall win.
Clays Golf Club won the PING Mixed Foursomes handicap competition, beating Cottrell Park in the final, a case of third time lucky for the North Wales club after reaching Finals Week twice in the last six years.
Carmarthen won the PING Mixed Foursomes Plate competition.
The Clays team of three mixed pairs was made up of Angela Thomas-Williams with Jack Whitehouse, Jane Evans and Paul Jones, along with Liz Hart and Richard Collier.
Cardigan and Llandudno (Maesdu) were the losing semi-finalists.
“It is very exciting, we have tried many times over the years we have entered this competition. We got through to the final in 2019 and 2022 when we came third and fourth, so we are really pleased to have finally done it this year,” said Angela Thomas-Williams, the first female President at Clays.
“One of our players Jack has only been playing three years and he has been in the PING team probably for two of those and has come away with a medal in the second year, so we are exceptionally proud for all our team.”
The Welsh Mixed handicap competition was won by six shots by Catherine Parton of Ruthin Pwllglas, with Glamorganshire’s James Price in fourth place and the leading man.
Unfortunately the Australian Spoons and Senior Greensomes on the first day had to be cancelled because bad weather made the course unplayable.
“We had a sticky start with the weather, but the competitors kept a positive attitude throughout and the few days of Finals Week went from strength to strength,” said Wales Golf Competitions Manager Dan Fullager.
“Thanks to the staff and volunteers at Llandrindod Wells, especially the greenkeeping staff, who got the course playable and in excellent condition after the first day.
“They all played a major part in making finals day such a success.
“To have well over 200 players taking part was also excellent and everyone enjoyed mixing with competitors from other trophies, one of the charms of Finals Week.
“Congratulations to all the winners and seeing some of them being made national champions only a short time after taking up the game shows how uniquely inclusive golf can be.”
The next major event on the Wales Golf calendar is the Gareth Bale Championship at Celtic Manor on September 20-21, for the best Under 18 players in Wales.
