Bow Street made a winning start to the new Ardal North East league campaign with a solid 4-1 win at Llanrhaeadr.
The Magpies played some impressive football at times after Rhys Hughes set the tone with an early goal after seven minutes, cutting inside from the left to slot the ball past home keeper Dyfrig Jones at the near post.
The goal came after Llan went close to a breakthrough, Joe Vaughan heading Huw France’s cross against the far post.
Llan settled after conceding and fought their way back into the game.
A good ball from Vaughan over the top put France in the clear but Street keeper Lewis James was alive to the danger and raced out to smother the ball.
The lively France fired over the bar from a narrow angle on 17 minutes but Street doubled their advantage moments later, Rhydian Davies with a composed finish into the far corner after good work by Sion Ewart.
The hosts pulled one back on the half hour, league debutant Garmon Evans scoring with an excellent free kick.
But the big turning point came on 38 minutes, when France was sent off after handling the ball on the line and Davies despatched the resulting penalty.
It was a big ask for the hosts to compete against Street in the second half but, to their credit, they limited the visitors to just one goal, Gwion ap Dafydd with an excellent finish on 49 minutes.
Llan dug in and kept their shape and limited further chances, and created one of their own late in proceeding when sub Andy Garmston found himself one on one with the James who made a good save.
Newly-relegated Penrhyncoch launched their campaign in some style with a 6-2 victory against Penycae, featuring four goals by Jonathan Evans.
The Rooster led 2-1 at the break after Courtney Perkins had given them an early advantage with a smart finish on 12 minutes.
Alex Rowlands hit back for the visitors moments later but Evans’ header restored the Cae Baker side’s lead on the stroke of half time.
The former Seasider doubled his tally moments after the restart but Penycae weren’t going away and were back in it again through Austin Owen on 65 minutes.
But any hopes of a comeback were dashed when Evans bagged his hat-trick moments later and fired home a penalty on 83 minutes.
Tomos Evans capped a fine team performance with number six as the Roosters set their stall out on a return to tier two.
Honours were shared between newly-promoted Radnor Valley and Llanuwchllyn at The Bypass. The hosts were making an eagerly anticipated return to tier three of the Welsh pyramid after falling foul of the FAW’s re-organisation of this level of domestic football following the 2019/20 campaign.
The New Radnor club were in optimistic mood going into the match, with Matt Croose and Adam Jones now taking the managerial reigns, after having completed the MMP Central Wales League (South) and Aspidistra Radnorshire Cup double last term.
Llanuwchllyn were denied the three points by a stoppage time equaliser by Lewis Morris for hosts Radnor Valley.
Joseph Price missed a penalty for Valley on 25 minutes and paid the price when Michael Pritchard gave the visitors the lead on the stroke of half time.
Price made no mistake when he stepped up to take a second spot kick on 65 minutes but Llan nudged ahead again five minutes later when Paul Jones forced the ball home from close range.
However, the Goats equalised for a second time when Elliot Morris saw his low shot from the edge of the penalty area parried by Rob Dascalu and Lewis Morris was in the right place to turn the loose ball into an unguarded net.
Dolgellau suffered opening day defeat after giving themselves a mountain to climb when Cefn Albion raced into a 3-0 lead.
Callum Mannion (2) and Alex Williams put the visitors in the driving seat but Dolgellau, who had created plenty of chances in the first half, were given a lifeline when Gerwyn Williams slotted home a penalty before the break.
Ryan Kehoe restored Cefn’s three-goal buffer midway through the second half but determined Dol hit back again through Sion Hughes.
Dol player Assistant Jono Harrison said: “Tough day against a very good Cefn side.
“We started the game well but the goals we conceded were disappointing, and we just didn’t defend well enough as a team. Little things we will learn from.
“On the positive side, we created so many good chances that we should have been right in the game going into the break.
“After a couple of tweaks it was a well matched second half, the lads kept going and gave everything.
“Going forward I think it’s just finding the right balance and we’re sure it will all come together.
“A huge thank you to our supporters for coming out once again, and well done to our groundsmen and match day volunteers for laughing at the weather and keeping the show on the road.”
Other results: Llangollen Town 4 Llanfair United 2; Llansantffraid 6 Llandrindod Wells 0; Rhos Aelwyd 2 Builth Wells 1