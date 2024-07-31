BOW Street have made a flying start to the new Ardal North East campaign with a 2-0 win against title favourites Llanuwchllyn on Tuesday evening.
After Saturday’s disappointment when they were knocked out of the FAW Welsh Cup by a late goal at Anglesey side Cemaes Bay, the Magpies took the winner’s spoils courtesy of two goals by Callum ‘CJ’ Page at Cae Llan.
Both sides finished with 10 men after the hosts’ Sam Evans and Iolo ap Dafydd were red carded on 66 minutes.
The two teams pushed champions Penrhyncoch all the way last season and the bookies have Llanuwchllyn as firm favourites for the title this time around.
And it looks like it will be a great battle between the two talented and committed sides again with a few others also coming into the mix including new boys Kerry FC who were impressive 5-1 winners at Llansantffraid.
The visitors led 3-0 at the break through Barry Bellis and Craig Clayton and an own goal by Oscar Herd.
Sergio Gomes pulled one back for Llansantffraid in the 66th minutes but the Lambs finished strongly with goals by Richard Davies and Luke Mumford to seal a winning return to tier three.
Late goals by Jordan Williams and Nicholas Jones secured Cefn Albion’s 2-0 win at Chirk AAA whilst Llangollen Town beat Rhos Aelwyd 4-2 thanks to a Benjamin Wilson hat-trick and Jack Hanley with Evan Woodall and Dyfan Thomas replying for the hosts.