BOW Street picked up a massive three points in the Ardal League North East with two late goals to give them the win at Cefn Albion.
The Muga is always a tricky place to go and that’s how it turned out as Cefn bossed the first half and took the lead through Jordan Johnson on 18 minutes.
But the Magpies turned things around in the second spell after the home side’s Jordan Williams was given his marching orders for a second caution on 78 minutes.
Street had threatened to get back on level terms against 11 men but they went for the jugular in the closing stages, John James equalising on 81 minutes after good work by Sion Ewart and Rhydian Davies keeping his cool to slot home a crucial penalty in the final minute.
The win moved Bow Street level on 35 points with second placed Cefn but the Magpies have two games in hand.
Leaders Caersws maintained their five-point lead at the top but left it late, substitute Peter Rees with the winner on 82 minutes after a thrilling 4-3 encounter at The Marian against Dolgellau Athletic.
Other results: Builth Wells 2 Corwen 4; Llanfair United 2 Penycae 2; Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant 1 Llangollen Town 2; Welshpool 2 Llanuwchllyn 5.