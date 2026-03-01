LLANUWCHLLYN booked their place in the Lock Stock Ardal North League Cup semi‑final after an impressive and fully deserved 3–0 victory over Bow Street at Maes Tegid on Saturday.
From the first whistle, Llan took control, dictating the tempo and playing with confidence. Bow Street were restricted to just two half‑chances throughout the afternoon, with goalkeeper Rhys Williams rarely troubled thanks to a disciplined defensive unit. At times, the hosts produced flowing, attractive football that Bow Street simply could not match on the day.
Their dream start arrived inside the opening 30 seconds. Nathan Davies launched a long ball down the right flank for Dafydd Evans, who beat his man with a clever piece of skill before whipping a superb cross into the box. Rising highest, Gwydion Ifan powered a header past the keeper to give Llan an immediate lead.
Llan continued to press and carve out chances, and their pressure was rewarded inside 20 minutes. Meilir Williams created the opening with a well‑weighted pass to Dale Davies, who found himself in space on the edge of the area. Davies finished with precision, driving his shot into the bottom corner to double the advantage and leave Bow Street reeling. The hosts remained in control and went into the interval with a comfortable 2–0 lead.
The pattern continued after the break, with Llanuwchllyn displaying composure, structure, and energy. Their third goal arrived from a perfectly delivered corner by captain Ilan Hughes, whose set‑piece was met firmly by Joe Vaughan, guiding his header into the net to make it 3–0 and put the result beyond doubt.
It was a complete team performance, and one that showcased Llan’s growing confidence. The back line, in particular, deserved plaudits as the side secured their sixth consecutive clean sheet. While several players impressed—Aled Parry among them—Man of the Match honours went to Gwydion Ifan, whose outstanding contribution and early goal set the foundations for victory.
Elsewhere, Lock Stock Ardal North League league leaders Bangor 1876 progressed to the last four with a 3–1 win over Llangefni Town.
Tom Clarke put the Citizens ahead on the cusp of half‑time before Ifan Mansoor levelled for the islanders on 57 minutes. Bangor responded swiftly, regaining the lead through a Declan McManus penalty just five minutes later. The three‑time Cymru Premier champion and double Golden Boot winner struck again shortly after to seal the result with his second of the afternoon.
Trearddur Bay produced a dominant second‑half display to secure a 4–0 win at Cefn Albion. After a tight opening period, the islanders finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute through Sebastian Samuel, who added a second moments later. Tom Hilditch then made it 3–0 in a ruthless three‑minute spell that completely overwhelmed the hosts. Hilditch later wrapped up the scoring from the penalty spot in the closing stages.
Knighton Town also advanced with a 5–2 victory over Rhos Aelwyd.
Luke Boundford opened the scoring before Kai Morris equalised before the break.
Callum Stead restored Knighton’s lead shortly after the hour, and Boundford extended it with a 74th‑minute penalty. Although substitute Owen Jones pulled one back, Boundford completed his hat‑trick late on, with Connor Bird adding a stoppage‑time fifth.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.