THE JD Welsh Cup Round Two tie between Bow Street and Flint Town United has been selected for live Sgorio coverage by S4C.
The fixture at Cae Piod will kick off at 12:45pm on Saturday, 18 October, and will be available to watch on S4C, S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer, and Sgorio’s YouTube and Facebook pages.
The match will form part of a bumper afternoon of football in the JD Welsh Cup, with some mouthwatering ties taking place across the weekend.
Ardal North East League side Bow Street will be looking to continue their impressive run in the competition after progressing through three rounds to reach this stage, having defeated Cefni, Penycae, and Rhostyllen along the way.
Flint Town United, meanwhile, winners of the competition in 1953–54, will be aiming for a strong cup run of their own under the guidance of former Cymru U21 International, Lee Fowler.
