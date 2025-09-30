LAMPETER Town won the top-of-the-table MMP Central Wales League South clash to move three points clear of Saturday’s opponents Penrhyncoch Reserves.
There was little to choose between the teams and a draw seemed to be on the cards until Rhys Davies gave Lampeter the lead on 88 minutes.
Hari Jones doubled their tally in the seventh minute of added on time with Cai Williams pulling one back for the visitors four minutes later.
Caersws Development remain five points off the pace after they beat Rhayader Town by the same 2-1 scoreline.
Shayne Kelly gave the Bluebirds a sixth-minute lead before Jared Marks netted a crucial second goal with two of the 90 remaining.
That knocked the stuffing out of Rhayader but they kept going and were rewarded with a Rhys Thomas penalty on 92 minutes.
Bont produced the goods in the second half to run out 5-0 winners at Llanilar.
Mat Thomas’ strike in the third minute was all that separated the two teams at the break but Bont were clinical after the turnaround with Gethin Williams-Evans stealing the show with a hat-trick and Williams Evans also netting.
Steffan Davies scored a dramatic late winner for Bow Street Reserves to beat Tregaron Turfs 3-2.
Lee Crumpler and Abdullahi Salam had twice given the Magpies the lead with Cledan Davies and Ryan Davies hitting back for the visitors.
Fixtures: Friday, 3 October - Machynlleth v Caerws Development. Saturday, 4 October - Kerry Reserves v Llanilar
