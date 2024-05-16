BOW Street completed their Lock Stock Ardal North East campaign with a big three points at Dolgellau last night.
The win almost secured second spot in the table, the club’s highest ever finish at Tier 3.
Llanuwchllyn trail by three points but have a much inferior goal difference.
They bring the curtain down on their season at Builth Wells on Saturday.
Llanuwchllyn, who have secured a tier 2 FAW license, will now face Llay Welfare in the play-off game.
Llay Welfare claimed second spot in the Ardal North West with a 4-2 win against visitors St Asaph last night with Flint Mountain crowned champions with a 6-1 victory at Llannefydd.
Bow Street, who withdrew their tier 2 application, took the lead through a Rhydian Davies penalty on the half hour at the Marian.
Daniel Thomas equalised for Dol early in the second half but the Magpies showed great character to seal the win with a Iolo ap Dafydd strike on 65 minutes quickly followed by a second penalty by Davies.
Cefn Albion were 7-3 winners at Penycae in the other match played last night.
Joshua Astley’s goal for Cefn was all that separated the two sides at the break but the floodgates opened in the second half.
Thomas Edwards and Harry Bowen gave the hosts the lead by the 50th minute but Cefn hit back in style with three goals by Astley, Conner Hendrick, Joshua Valentine and Thomas Smith.
Edwards bagged his brace late on for Penycae.