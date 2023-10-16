BOW Street bowed out of the cup after a good battle against JD Cymru North visitors Buckley Town.
Bow Street 2 Buckley Town 3, JD Welsh Cup
The Magpies kept fighting throughout but came up just short at the final whistle.
The Bucks nudged ahead through Connor Littler on the stroke of half time and doubled their advantage on 56 minutes when Callum Humphries beat home keeper Ryan Burr.
It was a deserved lead for Buckley, who are in the process of searching for a new first team manager after Jason Aldcroft’s departure last week.
And they reaped further reward when Littler bagged his brace on the hour with a spectacular diving header.
Ryan Evans pulled one back for Street in the 81st minute and it was game on when Rhydian Davies calmly converted a penalty in the first minute of stoppage time.
The visitors suffered another setback when Scott McHarrie was given his marching orders for a second caution but the 10-man Bucks kept the Magpies at bay in the tense final minutes.