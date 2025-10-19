Bow Street 0 Flint Town United 3
JD Welsh Cup
BOW Street bowed out of the JD Welsh Cup with pride, delivering a gritty and determined performance against JD Cymru Premier side Flint Town United on a landmark day for the club at Cae Piod.
From the opening whistle, the Magpies were under pressure, with goalkeeper Lewis James called into early action to deny efforts from Harry Owen and Elliot Reeves—both chances originating from corners.
Flint’s Josh Jones twice went close, first blazing over under pressure from a resolute Bow Street defence, then turning another close-range effort over the bar when he might have done better.
Bow Street’s best opportunity of the half came when Rhys Hughes broke down the left flank. His attempted curler drifted wide, with Caio Carruthers well-positioned in the middle and perhaps overlooked.
The deadlock was broken in first-half stoppage time—a cruel blow for the hosts—as Ben Wynne produced a top-class finish following a quickly taken throw-in.
Flint continued to dominate after the break and doubled their lead in the 67th minute, Reeves converting after James had made a double save.
Six minutes later, Reeves sealed the result with his second, finishing at the far post after a strong run and pinpoint cross from substitute George Maire.
Flint manager Lee Fowler rotated his bench to maintain intensity as they went in search of more goals but the hosts were determined not to concede another as the saw the game out
Bow Street manager Gwion ap Dafydd reflected on the match with pride: “It was difficult in the end but I was so proud of the boys. We stood up to them and were just one down at half time. We had a couple of chances and on another day we might have scored a goal.”
On the late first-half goal, he added: “It was a sucker punch. We were competitive in the first half, really proud of them and I asked them to keep it going in the second half. Obviously they had fit boys and a big bench with them. If it had gone 0-0 at half time then maybe we might have had a sniff in the second half, but it wasn’t to be.”
“We’re in tier three and they’re in tier one for a reason. I told the boys this game would be much faster than what we’ve faced in recent weeks, but we gave a good account of ourselves. All the best to Flint in the next round—they were worthy winners. A goal would have been nice, but there you go.”
Bow Street return to Ardal North East League action on Saturday as they head to Cefn Albion.
