SATURDAY, a day etched in the history of Pwllheli Golf Club, culminated in an extraordinary achievement as a father and daughter were simultaneously crowned club champions for the first time.
Club chairman Dewi Cullen secured the coveted title of Gents' Club Champion.
Playing off a formidable three handicap, this victory was particularly sweet for Dewi, who had deep roots in the club, having been a junior member himself.
The Gents' Club Championship had historically eluded him, making this hard-fought win a culmination of years of dedication.
His name will now be proudly engraved on the champions' board.
The celebration continued as his daughter, Fflur, claimed the Ladies' Club Champion accolade.
This accomplishment is remarkable in its own right, as Fflur, a dedicated junior member and former junior captain, has consistently demonstrated her talent.
Her commitment to the sport is evident through her participation in the Girls Golf Clinics, her success in Ping Events, and the honour of representing Caernarfon and Anglesey Girls.
Not only does she follow in her father's footsteps, but she also forged her own piece of history, becoming the youngest player ever to win the Ladies' Club Championship.
This double victory is a fantastic accomplishment, celebrated not just for the individual skill of Dewi and Fflur, but as a spectacular family feat that sets a new benchmark for golf clubs everywhere.
