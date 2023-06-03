An excellent gathering of over 90 players, wives, girlfriends and officials attended the annual Bow Street Football Club dinner at Aberystwyth Football Club on Sunday, 28 May to celebrate the end of a successful 2022/2023 season.
The season saw both the first and reserve teams excel themselves in their respective leagues and league cups. The first team finished third in the Ardal North East League, and lost out in the league cup final; the reserve team won the National Reserve League Central and lost the League Cup Final on penalties.
All enjoyed a magnificent carvery thanks to Ruth and Phil Thomas. There then followed speeches from chairman Wyn Lewis, reserve team manager Huw Bates, first team manager Llyr Hughes and finally popular vice president, Allan ‘Baba’ Evans.
Ten awards presented during the evening: Clubman Of The Year – Lee Crumpler; Supporters Player of the season – the Dewi and Pat Evans Memorial award – Sion Ewart; Reserves Top Scorer – Joe Williams and Shaun Jones; Reserves Harry Potter award – Kurtis Dallas; Reserves Players Player – James Davies; Reserves Managers Players’ – Joe and Jac Wiilliams; First team Top Scorers – Sion Ewart and Ifan Burrell; Young Player – Sion Sullivan; First Team Managers Player – Ben Davies; First Team Players Player – Ben Willis.
The evening concluded with excellent entertainment organised by Haka Entertainment and all present thoroughly enjoyed themselves.