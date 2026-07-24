THE Bow Street Football Club Junior Festival celebrated its 22nd year of existence in style recently.
Over 120 teams from as far apart as Pwllheli and Pontypridd, attended and record crowds attended the two-day festival, which is widely recognised as one of, if not the foremost events of its kind in Wales.
Once again, the festival was blessed with incredible weather and despite the high temperatures little dampened the spirits of participants and the many spectators.
Bow Street President Wyn Lewis said: “Once again, it was an absolutely brilliant weekend. The baking hot weather was a challenge for all on both days, but everyone acted sensibly and responsibly with regards to dehydration and protection, and we are grateful to all who attended for that.
“We are very proud to be the hosts of such a hugely popular and highly event, and I want to thank all who contributed to the success of the tournament.
“As always, I particularly want to thank the army of volunteers from Bow Street FC who worked extremely hard as a team to ensure that the whole event proceeded in an organised, efficient and friendly manner.
“This happens every year and it is extremely gratifying to hear many visitors congratulating us on the organisation and friendly welcome.
“Huge mention and thanks to Amlyn Ifans, the chief organiser for his tirelessly hard work, and especially for his enthusiasm, efficiency and professionalism, let alone a little patience! We have been busy planning for this weekend since last July under Amlyn’s astute and patient guidance.
“I would also like to thank the festival sponsors, Castell Howell Foods for their continued magnificent support and commitment to Bow Street FC.”
Ifans added: “It was a terrific weekend again and justified all the hard work of the last few months.
“It is believed that there was over 2,800 in attendance over the two days and we thank all our visitors for supporting us again.
“There were teams participating from as far afield as Pontypridd, Bridgend and Pwllheli and for the eleventh consecutive year, a successful and well attended all-girls competition took place on the Sunday.
“We were particularly delighted to welcome our special guests to the event this year. Matty Jones, Wales Under 21 joined us on the Saturday, and on Sunday the Wales Team Manager Craig Bellamy and FAW Chief Executive Noel Mooney were present at Cae Piod.
“All three spent time taking in some of the games and chatting endlessly to players and adults alike. We are very grateful to the three.
“Also, our former player, Rhys Norrington Davies, the Wales international popped along on Sunday afternoon and assisted us with the presentations. It was good to see him back at Cae Piod.
“It is always an absolute pleasure to organise such an enjoyable event. It is always a greatest pleasure is seeing the enjoyment on the faces of all the competitors and spectators. The effort put in by club officials and volunteers to ensure the smooth running of the whole event is unbelievable despite many and varying challenges– an incredible team. Diolch yn fawr I bawb.”
Individual Player Awards
Boys
Under 6 – Defi Davies, Teigrod Llanilar
Under 7 – Defi Jones, Tregaron
Under 9 – Caradog Gruffudd
Under 11 – Mason Lloyd Patel, Bryntirion
Under 13 – Theo Calves, Aberteifi
Under 15 – Dylan Howells, Ystwyth Dolphins
Girls
Under 11 – Ophelia, Penparcau
Under 13 – Amelia, Berriw
Under 15 – Chloe Banks, Pontypridd
Overall, Player Of The Day
Saturday – Defi Davies
Sunday – Dylan Howells
Mark Horwood Memorial Award
(Trophy for best local player of the day.)
Saturday – Defi Davies
Sunday – Dylan Howells
Team Winners.
Under 13
Winners – Pontyclun
Under 15
Winners – Pontyclun
Girls Under 13
Winners – Pontyclun
Girls Under 15
Winners – Pontypridd
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