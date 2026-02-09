BOW Street Reserves were well beaten by high‑flying Ffostrasol Wanderers in the MMP Central Wales South on Saturday — but the scoreline would have been far heavier were it not for an extraordinary performance from visiting goalkeeper Steffan Rhys Jones.
Ffostrasol flew out of the traps and were full value for their 2–0 lead inside the opening half hour. Tomos Rogers struck after just four minutes, and Dafydd Phillips doubled the advantage on 29 minutes, with Tomos Green providing the assist for both goals.
To their credit, Street grew into the contest and began to cause real problems, but Jones produced two stunning saves to deny the lively Harvey Matthews — stops that will rank among the best seen at Cae Piod this season.
The Magpies made two changes at the break in an effort to shift the momentum, and the switch almost paid off when Owen Roberts‑Young burst through on goal. But once again Jones stood tall, preserving Ffostrasol’s lead before David Reynolds wrapped up the points late on with a looping header.
The victory moves Ffostrasol to within six points of leaders Lampeter Town, and crucially they still hold two games in hand. Lampeter’s scheduled trip to Caersws Development was one of three fixtures lost to the weather.
Reflecting on the defeat, Street manager Huw Bates said: “Once again I can’t fault the effort from the lads and I thought we were excellent for 65 minutes, but it’s a harsh lesson for us and a stern reminder that you can’t wait 25 minutes to compete, or against a good side you’ll find yourselves a couple of goals down like we did today.”
He added: “We’re going through a tough spell at the moment and ultimately we’re facing strong first team sides most weeks, but we’ll stick at it and relish the challenge over the course of the rest of the season.”
Elsewhere, third‑placed Machynlleth strengthened their own title credentials with a commanding 4–0 win at Llanilar, keeping them seven points behind Lampeter with a game in hand. Mach arrived full of confidence after five wins and a draw, and their first‑half display reflected that momentum.
Liam Sully opened the scoring on 14 minutes after linking up with man‑of‑the‑match Alexander Davies, and the 18‑year‑old doubled his tally moments later following good work from Riley Roberts.
Mach continued to dominate after the break, with Calum Humphreys making it 3–0 early in the second half, Sully turning provider. The fourth arrived soon after, Luke Vince‑Holt setting up Davies to fire past Jacob Robson‑Saunders.
Machynlleth are now preparing for a huge game on Saturday when they hit the road to take on leaders Lampeter while second placed Ffostrasol have an easier fixture on paper when they host Llanidloes Town who have lost eight of their 13 league fixtures.
Tregaron Turfs and Rhayader Town shared the points in a thrilling 3–3 draw. Paul James put Tregaron ahead on 18 minutes, but Rhayader hit back in first‑half stoppage time through Ollie Leadbetter and Oscar Davies. Cledan Davies levelled early in the second half before an own goal from Michael Wales restored the hosts’ lead. Rhayader, however, refused to fold, and Warren McFadden struck on 80 minutes to secure a deserved draw.
