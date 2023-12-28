BOW Street have confirmed that they have been able to renew their VEO camera subscription, thanks to a horse racing night held at The Rhydypennau Inn on Sunday, and a generous donation from Dan Davies.
This follows a similar contribution last year from Sion Manley.
The club posted: "People like this are the lifeblood of the club, and we are so grateful to have them as part of the Bow Street family."
The camera captures all the action in crisp video quality with an AI-powered follow-cam.
It can be used to film film training sessions and matches.