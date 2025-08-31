DOLGELLAU’S talented teen Osian Morris is quickly getting back up to speed after injury with a superbly-taken hat-trick in an Ardal League North East clash at Kerry on Saturday.
The visitors started brightly and fashioned several early half chances before the game started to even out with Kerry threatening and winning a few corners.
Dol broke the deadlock on the half hour.
Morris used his strength to protect the ball to get a left-footed shot off into the bottom corner giving Ryan Andrew no chance in goal.
Dol keeper Tyler Andrew was only troubled with a couple of crosses and long-range efforts in the second half with the visitors bossing and the full-backs and wide men continuing to be a threat.
Their second came from the left-hand side with clever link-up play between Harri Davies and Wil Gruffydd, setting up Morris for another clinical finish.
Gruffydd made it 3-0 just before the hour mark with his sixth goal in three games before 17-year-old Morris completed his hat-trick with a superb run onto an equally-matched through ball from Gruffydd, and another quality strike past the keeper.
Kerry finished the game with ten men and Dol finished with a flurry of chances but the scoreline remained.
A first clean sheet in the league, a valuable three points, and club captain Jon Sutton making it back on the field for the first time in nine months.
Llanuwchllyn still top the table after being held to a draw by visitors Llanfair who scored two late goals to take a share of the spoils.
It was a disappointing afternoon for Llanuwchllyn in a game they had been expected to win especially after taking a two-goal lead before the half hour mark.
Nathan Davies and Dale Davies put the hosts in the driving seat before Gethin Stephens pulled one back on the stroke of half time.
Dale Davies restored Llanuwchllyn’s two-goal advantage with 15 minutes remaining and that should have been it done and dusted.
But the visitors had other ideas.
Tomos Jones set up a nervous finale for the home side when he made it 3-2 on 86 minutes and, with the game going into stoppage time, Sean Roberts netted a dramatic late equaliser for the visitors to frustrate Sion Tudur’s charges.
Bow Street returned to winning ways in the league in some style with a 5-0 win at Lex XI.
After a run of two defeats and a draw, the Magpies needed a confidence-booster and they got one inspired by man-of-the moment Harvey Matthews with two goals and an assist.
Taylor Watt’s strike midway through the half was all that separated the two sides at the break.
Courtney Perkins doubled their advantage early in the second half before 18-year-old Matthews gave them some breathing space moments later after good work by Owen Roberts-Young.
Rhys Hughes got in on the goalscoring act on 65 minutes with Street enjoying their afternoon’s work and a fine team display was capped by Matthews’ second of the afternoon in stoppage time.
Goals by Patrick Hinchliffe and Harry Strong sealed a 2-0 for Corwen against Llanrhaeadr to move them up to second spot, a point behind Llanuchllyn whilst Cefn Albion were held to a 1-1 at Builth Wells.
Other results: Llandrindod 2 Knighton 4; Llangollen 1 Rhos Aelwyd 1; Penycae 1 Radnor Valley 1.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.