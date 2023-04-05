BOW Street Reserves hit double figures as they saw off Llandrindod Wells Reserves in the FAW Central Wales West League Cup.
Joseph Williams and Osian Burrell gave them a two-goal lead inside 10 minutes before Reuben Thomas reduced the deficit with a stunning goal on 11 minutes.
It wasn’t the start of a comeback though as Street regained their two-goal cushion moments later through Shaun Wyn Jones.
Lee Crumpler, Steffan Davies and Williams with his second of the afternoon gave them a healthy lead at the break.
Williams completed his hat-trick on the hour with their attacking play rewarded with more goals by Davies, Burrell and Wyn Jones.
• In the FAW Central Wales East League Cup, Llanidloes Town Reserves were 2-1 winners at Llanfair United Reserves with goals by William Denham (2) and Rhys Evans. Daniel Morgan replied.