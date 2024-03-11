BOW Street Reserves maintained their momentum in the FAW Cymru Reserves Central Cup West with a narrow 4-2 win against local rivals Penrhyncoch Reserves.
In a tough and competitive battle, the Cae Piod hosts had to dig deep to get the win, which keeps them in the hunt for a semi final spot.
Street manager Huw Bates said after the game: “There was literally nothing in it as is usually the case when these two teams play each other, and only some extra experience in the ranks saw us through.
“The Penrhyn youngsters were typically excellent, and with the help of Dylan James produced one of the best goals scored on Cae Piod all season through Eddie Rhodes.”
The Roosters took the through Rhodes on 27 minutes but Lee Crumpler hit back for the Magpies moments later.
Abdullahi Salam gave the hosts the lead on the stroke of half time and they surged further ahead, Crumpler with his second on 49 minutes.
Dylan Jenkins reduced the deficit from the spot kick but Pen’s hopes took a hit when Isaac Hill was sent off for a second caution on 74 minutes.
The visitors’ Luke Bowen was also sent for an early shower with eight minutes to go and Osian Burrell secured the win with Street’s fourth in the closing stages.