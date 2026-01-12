BOW Street booked their place in the quarter‑finals of the Lock Stock Ardal North League Cup with an emphatic 5–1 victory over Corwen at Bala’s Maes Tegid on Saturday. Their reward is a last‑eight tie against either Llanuwchllyn or Llanfair United.
The Magpies flew out of the blocks, taking the lead after just five minutes when Taylor Watt finished confidently following excellent work from Rhys Hughes. Bow Street continued to dictate the tempo and were well worth their second goal midway through the half, Steff Davies doubling the advantage as the visitors carved out further chances before the interval.
Corwen, still very much in the contest, came out with renewed purpose after the break and halved the deficit almost immediately. James Rainbird struck in the 47th minute to make it 2–1 and briefly shift the momentum. The hosts enjoyed some promising spells, but their rhythm was disrupted when Rainbird was forced off injured with 15 minutes remaining.
From that point, Bow Street seized control. The pressure told as Corwen began to tire, and substitute Jordan Perry made an instant impact, restoring the two‑goal cushion with a composed finish on 82 minutes. With the home side’s resistance fading, the Magpies pushed on ruthlessly.
Tomos Roberts added a fourth soon after, capitalising on the growing gaps in the Corwen defence, before 18‑year‑old substitute Caio Carruthers rounded off the scoring moments later with a well‑taken effort to complete a dominant performance.
The result provides a timely boost for Bow Street ahead of a huge top‑of‑the‑table showdown against Lock Stock Ardal North East League leaders Llanuwchllyn at Cae Piod on Saturday, a fixture that could have major implications for the title race.
