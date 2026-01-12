PENRHYNCOCH manager Gari Lewis has been shortlisted for the JD Cymru North December Manager of the Month award, while forward Dan Owen has been nominated for the Player of the Month honour. Winners are decided through a combination of the fans’ vote, a league panel, and an independent panel.
Despite a challenging season at the foot of the JD Cymru North table, Penrhyncoch enjoyed their strongest spell of the campaign in December, collecting five points from three matches.
A hard‑earned 1–0 victory over in‑form Guilsfield was bookended by 1–1 draws with Newtown and Ruthin Town, offering renewed optimism for the Roosters.
Much of that success came through the outstanding form of 23‑year‑old Dan Owen, who scored all three of the team’s goals during the month. He found the net in both 1–1 draws and struck the decisive winner against Guilsfield as the Roosters went unbeaten in December.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.