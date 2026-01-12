TREGARON Turfs Ladies captain Alaw Williams delivered a superb player‑of‑the‑match performance, scoring a hat‑trick in a dominant 6–0 victory over Coedpoeth. The win lifts the Turfs to third place in the Central Wales North Ladies League.
With Tregaron still thawing after snow and ice earlier in the week, the match was switched to the 3G surface at Aberystwyth University. The Turfs settled immediately, taking control against the basement side from near Wrexham.
Their early pressure paid off in the ninth minute when a dangerous Lucy Lloyd corner caused problems. The Coedpoeth keeper failed to clear cleanly, allowing Megan Thomas to head in at the back post.
From there, it became the Alaw Williams show. After 15 minutes she curled a stunning 20‑yard free‑kick into the top corner, and ten minutes later she got the faintest touch on a Delun Roberts corner to make it 3–0.
Despite playing into the wind after the break, Tregaron produced their best football. Within minutes of the restart, Williams completed her hat‑trick in style—intercepting a Coedpoeth attack near halfway, driving through the defence and lifting an audacious lob over the stranded keeper.
The Turfs kept pushing and soon added a fifth. A quick throw‑in released Rachel Cox, whose fierce strike crashed off the bar. Mali Davies reacted quickest to tap in the rebound.
Davies struck again just after the hour mark. Having threatened throughout with her pace and movement, she latched onto a clever Llio Tanat pass and calmly slotted past the keeper to complete the rout.
Tregaron continued to press in the final stages but couldn’t add to their tally. Nevertheless, it was a commanding performance and the perfect way to start 2026.
Up next, an away fixture against Llanidloes Town Ladies on Sunday.
