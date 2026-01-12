Gresford 3 Penrhyncoch 2
JD Cymru North
PENRHYNCOCH’S battle to avoid relegation suffered a setback as they slipped to a narrow 3–2 defeat at Gresford Athletic on Saturday. The Roosters made an ideal start, taking the lead in first‑half stoppage time when Dion Phillips finished well after excellent work from Dan Owen.
Gresford responded strongly after the break, turning the game around with goals from Thomas Smith and Mitchell Williams around the hour mark.
Penrhyncoch, however, kept fighting. Owen—shortlisted for the JD Cymru North December Player of the Month—looked to have rescued a crucial point when he struck his fourth goal in as many games with seven minutes left.
But hopes of a comeback were dashed just three minutes later when Sam Bryan fired in the winner for the hosts.
Elsewhere, Airbus UK Broughton beat 2–0 to keep the pressure on leaders Llandudno, while Holywell were held to a 3–3 draw at Ruthin Town.
