BOW Street Reserves will be looking to land the double when they take on their Llanuwchllyn counterparts in the FAW Cymru Reserves Central Cup final on Saturday.
With the league title already secured the Magpies dismantled Llandrindod Wells Reserves at Cae Piod last night.
Joshua Ferriera’s goal was all that separated the two sides at the interval but Street shifted through the gears in the second half to run out comfortable winners.
Their dominance was highlighted by three goals in the final 20 minutes by Owen Roberts-Young, Joseff Williams and Garmon Nutting.
They will take on Llanuwchllyn Reserves in the final at Newtown’s Latham Park on Saturday with a 2pm kick off.
Llan secured their place in the final with a 4-2 win at Builth Wells Reserves on Saturday.
The visitors raced out of the blocks with two early goals by Owain Williams, both set up by Gwydion Roberts.
The Bulls were shell-shocked and they were dealt another blow when George McCarthy-Allen was red carded just after the half hour mark.
Llan substitute Ilan Jones increased their advantage on 52 minutes but, credit to the 10 men, they pulled one back five minutes later through Callum Jones.
But any hopes of a comeback were dashed when they were reduced to nine men following George Lloyd’s second caution.
Jones bagged his brace on 88 minutes to make it 4-1 but there was still life left in the Bulls as substitute Jacob Moore reduced the deficit again in stoppage time.