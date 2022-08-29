Bow Street teams extend 100 per cent win streaks
Corwen 1 Bow Street 2
Ardal League North East
BOW Street’s perfect start to the season continued with a hard fought win at Corwen, who are still seeking their first three points.
The Magpies were kept at bay until Ryan Evans broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time. And there was still time for Sion Ewart to double their first half advantage.
Credit to Corwen they kept plugging away and were rewarded with a Kieran Smith goal in the final minute.
Street trail leaders Cefn Albion by a point but have a game in hand.
Bow Street Reserves 4 Dolgellau Reserves 1
FAW Cymru Reserves Central
IT’S been some start to the season for Bow Street with the first and second team boasting 100 per cent records.
Dolgellau were the latest team to be put to the sword by Street who boast an impressive +19 goal difference after just five games.
But they were made to work for their points after Dolgellau’s Dominic Thomas cancelled out James Whitney’s early strike.
It was all even going into the closing stages at Cae Piod but the hosts shifted through the gears with three late goals by Steffan Davies, Dylan James and substitute Osian Burrell.
