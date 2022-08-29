Bow Street teams extend 100 per cent win streaks

By Dylan Halliday   |   Sports editor   |
Monday 29th August 2022 10:54 am
[email protected]
Share
Bow Street Reserves 4 Dolgellau Reserves 1 270822
Iolo ap Dafydd fires an effort on goal for Bow Street Reserves (Bev Hemmings )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Corwen 1 Bow Street 2

Ardal League North East

BOW Street’s perfect start to the season continued with a hard fought win at Corwen, who are still seeking their first three points.

The Magpies were kept at bay until Ryan Evans broke the deadlock on the stroke of half time. And there was still time for Sion Ewart to double their first half advantage.

Credit to Corwen they kept plugging away and were rewarded with a Kieran Smith goal in the final minute.

Street trail leaders Cefn Albion by a point but have a game in hand.

Bow Street Reserves 4 Dolgellau Reserves 1

FAW Cymru Reserves Central

IT’S been some start to the season for Bow Street with the first and second team boasting 100 per cent records.

Dolgellau were the latest team to be put to the sword by Street who boast an impressive +19 goal difference after just five games.

Bow Street Reserves 4 Dolgellau reserves 1 FAW Reserves Central 270822
Bow Street Reserves secured their fifth win of the season against Dolgellau Reserves at Cae Piod (Bev Hemmings )

But they were made to work for their points after Dolgellau’s Dominic Thomas cancelled out James Whitney’s early strike.

It was all even going into the closing stages at Cae Piod but the hosts shifted through the gears with three late goals by Steffan Davies, Dylan James and substitute Osian Burrell.

As we continue to protect and grow quality local journalism, Cambrian News is considering experimenting in the future with some form of paid-for content on our website.

If you’d like to help shape how that may look and secure some free credits if we do go live then please register  here.

More About:

Bow Street Football ClubDolgellau
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0