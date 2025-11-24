LLANUWCHLLYN extended their lead at the top of the Ardal League North West table to eight points with a convincing 3–0 victory at Corwen on Saturday.
The hosts began brightly, striker Henry Evans going close with an early effort that skimmed past Rob Dascalu’s post.
Corwen were adamant they should have had a penalty 10 minutes later when Tomos Williams burst clear after a defensive deflection
As the ball dropped, Dascalu attempted to clear but collided heavily with Williams, who went to ground. Appeals were waved away, much to the frustration of the home side.
It proved a turning point. Llanuwchllyn created their first real chance soon after, Meilir Williams firing wide from a promising position.
Then, three minutes before the break, fortune favoured the leaders again when they were awarded a debatable free kick on the edge of the box. Williams anticipated the wall would jump and drilled a low strike into the back of the net beyond home keeper Kieran Smith.
Salt was rubbed into Corwen’s wounds moments later. Gwydion Ifan broke down the left and delivered a pinpoint ball for Williams, who converted his second of the afternoon to put the visitors firmly in control at half-time.
The second half was more even, with Llanuwchllyn dictating possession and Corwen struggling to create clear openings and lacking ideas going forward.
Sion Tudor’s men remained patient and sealed the points in stoppage time. Steven Jones’ header struck the bar, but Williams reacted quickest to complete his hat-trick from close range.
That took his tally to 27 goals in all competitions this season, including an astonishing 24 in just 13 league outings.
Second-placed Knighton Town lost ground after being held to a 2–2 draw at home by Rhos Aelwyd.
Callum Stead opened the scoring midway through the first half, but Rhos responded through Sam Baldam and Rvan Davies either side of the interval.
Adam Worton equalised with 20 minutes remaining, yet Knighton’s late pressure was repelled by resolute defending.
Penycae and Cefn Albion both joined Knighton on 25 points after victories over Builth Wells and Radnor Valley respectively.
Builth struck first through Jamie Evans, but goals from Joshua Mazzarella and Zac Davies turned the tide before half-time. Davies added his second in stoppage time, only for Evans to reply instantly with his own brace. Penycae held firm to secure a 3–2 win.
Cefn Albion enjoyed a more straightforward afternoon, defeating Radnor Valley 3–1 at The Bypass thanks to strikes from Morgan Thomas-Sadler, Alex Williams and Thomas Broadhurst.
Bow Street continued their impressive run with a 5–2 triumph over Llangollen Town.
A chaotic first half ended 2–2, though it could easily have been 5–5.
The Magpies twice led through Harvey Matthews and Rhys Hughes, but the visitors hit back via Louie Middlehurst and Meuryn Hughes.
After the break, Street shifted gears, Courtney Perkins netting twice before Hughes added his second to secure the points. The win lifted Bow Street to fifth, with games in hand.
Other results: Lex XI 1 Kerry 4; Llanrhaeadr 4 Llanfair 2.
Fixtures, 29 November: Builth v Corwen; Cefn Albion v Penycae; Dolgellau v Radnor Valley; Llanfair United v Knighton Town; Llangollen Town v Lex XI; Llanrhaeadr v Bow Street; Llanuwchllyn v Kerry; Rhos Aelwyd v Llandrindod Wells.
