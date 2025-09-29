BOW Street booked passage into the second round of the Ardal North League Cup with a battling display at Penycae on Saturday.
The Magpies are in a rich vein of form in the cups and they got off to the perfect start with Tomos Wyn Robert scoring after two minutes.
There was little to choose between the two teams and the hosts were back on level terms before the break through Ryan Dacey.
The second half proved a tight affair with chances few and far between, meaning the game was decided from the spot – where the visitors edged it, Owen Roberts-Young scoring and Lewis James saving the crucial spot kicks.
Bow Street’s attention now turns to the Dragon Signs Amateur Trophy on Saturday with a tricky trip to AFC Wattstown.
Llanuwchllyn are also through after beating Radnor Valley 3-1 on the road, the same scoreline as the league outing between the two sides a week earlier.
It was a poor start to the game from Llan's point of view, with the home team quicker to the ball and keen to pay back following last week's result.
Jack Clarke gave the hosts the lead with a sweetly-struck free kick on the quarter hour mark but the Llan players rolled their sleeves up and started to create more problems for The Bypass side with Will Owen and Gwydion Roberts offering a real threat down the wings.
Following a bit of pressure, the goal to level the scores came from a lovely pass by Ilan Hughes as he found Owen on the right wing to send in a perfect cross to marksman Meilir Williams to volley the ball over keeper Otto Jones into the back of the net.
Manager Sion Tudor made some half-time adjustments and they did the trick with only one team in it in the second half.
They created numerous chances but they had to wait until the closing stages to add to their tally.
The introduction of Warren Duckett was key. With his first touch he fed the ball to Gwydion Roberts and his cross found Owen at the far post to put Llan ahead.
Duckett combined again with Roberts shortly afterwards, the latter upended as he strode into the area.
The reliable Williams stepped up to the mark to put the result beyond doubt.
It was a solid performance by Llan who will host Llanrwst United in the Dragon Signs Amateur Trophy on Saturday.
Pwllheli looked to be on track to make progress when they led 1-0 at Connah’s Quay Town with 12 minutes remaining, Jack Jones having given them the advantage on 10 minutes.
Alister Randles equalised in the 78th minutes and the hosts took the lead for the first time through Lewis James with eight minutes remaining.
Randles sealed the win with his second of the afternoon in stoppage time.
Results: Bethesda Athletic 2 Y Felinheli 3; Cefn Albion 5 Llanrhaeadr 0; Kerry 2 Knighton 2 (Knighton 4-2 on pens); Llandrindod 0 Corwen 2; Llangollen 0 Llanfair 1; Llanrwst 0 Bangor 1876 3; Llay Welfare 4 St Asaph 0; NFA FC 1 Llannefydd 1 (Llannefydd 5-4 on pens); Porthmadog 1 Trearddur Bay 3, Rhos Aelwyd 1 Builth Wells 0; Llangefni Town 0 Penmaenmawr 0 (Llangefni 3-2 on pens); Prestatyn 2 Mynydd Isa 1.
