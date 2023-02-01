Aberystwyth Town have signed Louis Bradford on a permanent deal from league leaders The New Saints.
Following two-and-a-half seasons as a Black & Green loanee, Bradford makes it official to remain at Park Avenue.
Wolverhampton-born Louis joined TNS Academy at U15 level following time with Shrewsbury Town Academy in his youth.
Progressing through the Saints Academy, Louis impressed at Park Hall to earn a move within the JD Cymru Premier at 18-years-old to gain valuable senior minutes, joining Town in September 2020.
Making 26 appearances and scoring twice in his first season, Louis was an impact-maker from the start and flashed his versatility as both a central and right-sided defender.
Returning on Deadline Day for the 2021/22 season, Louis was again an integral piece in the Black & Green puzzle as he made a further 30 appearances and scored four across all competitions - including a crucial winning goal away at Haverfordwest County in April 2022 with Town later maintaining their top-flight status for a 30th consecutive year away at Barry Town.
Louis made it a third season in Ceredigion this past August, joining again on an initial six-month loan.
To date, he has made 19 appearances across all competitions and netted a further three - including the winning goal in Town's 2-1 win over Airbus UK in September - and is a regular standout as a centrepiece of the Town backline.
Turning just 21-years-old next month, Louis has already amassed 76 appearances and nine goals in Black & Green over two-and-a-half years.