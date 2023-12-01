Aberystwyth Town face Cardiff Met in the capital this Saturday looking for a third away win in a row following victories at Penybont and Barry Town United from the last two trips away from Ceredigion, and the match will represent a notable milestone for Louis Bradford, who will make his 100th Cymru Premier start for the Black and Greens.
Tuesday’s defeat to reigning champions The New Saints perhaps summed up the recent run of home matches, which have seen Aber perform well but not receive the rewards that their efforts have arguably deserved.
The Green Army may well be licking their lips in anticipation of another trip below Mid-Wales in that case, as Aber have only lost once in the entirety of 2023 when heading South!
Cardiff Met will prove to be tricky opposition as usual, however.
Ryan Jenkins side are having another excellent season and currently sit in 4th position in the league, with 26 points from 16 games so far this season.
They have won three out of their last five games and come into this one on the back of a 1-1 draw at Haverfordwest on Tuesday night.
Club stalwart Elliot Evans is Met’s top scorer so far this season with four goals to his name. CJ Craven and Tom Vincent have netted three goals each also, to add to Met’s overall tally of 21 goals.
Originally signing on loan from The New Saints in the summer of 2020, Louis had to wait a while to play in front of a full Green Army as the 2020/21 season was played behind closed doors due to Covid, but he soon became a fans favourite once the Park Avenue doors opened again, and went on to spent two-and-a-half seasons on loan before signing permanently in January of this year.
Manager Anthony Williams had the following to say about Louis’ milestone: “He’s grown so much from being at the club; from a player who clearly had ability but sometimes lacked consistency, to a leader and one of the best centre backs in the league.
"Still only 21 years of age, he has maturity beyond his years.
"If Louis does not move on to high levels, I will be amazed.
"Working with honest, hardworking team players is all that a coach/manager could ask for.
"Spending two and a half years on loan at Aberystwyth shows how much the club value him.
"He is everything that typifies our club.”
Cyncoed Campus can be found on Cyncoed Road, Cardiff and the postcode is CF23 6XD.
Parking is available on campus in the form of a Pay & Display car park.
Tickets are priced at £7 for Adults, £5 for Concessions and £3 for children under 12.
Can the Black and Greens make it three on the spin in South Wales?
