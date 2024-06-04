THE New Saints have announced their first signing of the season as midfielder Sion Bradley joins the JD Cymru Premier champions following his incredible season with Caernarfon Town.
The 26-year-old from Blaenau Ffestiniog, who was recently included on the shortlist for the 2023-24 JD Cymru Premier Player of the Season award, was a standout performer for Richard Davies’ side last season as they qualified for Europe for the first time in the club’s history.
He also scored an incredible winning goal for Wales C in their historic 1-0 victory over England C, hosted at Stebonheath Park, Llanelli.
After announcing his departure from the Oval last week the talented attacking midfielder said: "Hardest decision I have had to make but after six seasons this was my last at Caernarfon Town.
"I want to thank everyone involved with this special club for the support I received since I signed and especially to the supporters who have been unbelievable to me since day one.
In his younger days, Bradley featured at youth level for Bala Town, Bangor City Under 19s and Coleg Menai, and played for Welsh Alliance outfits Blaenau Amateurs and Penrhyndeudraeth.
After spells with Bangor City and Porthmadog he signed for Caernarfon on their return to the Cymru Premier in 2018-19 and scored 29 goals in 167 Cymru Premier appearances for the Canaries.
On his move to TNS he said: “I’m delighted to have signed for The New Saints FC.
“There’s some incredible talent within this squad and the club’s ambitions to succeed both in the league and Europe played a big part in joining TNS.
“I am looking to make a positive impact on the team following their incredible season last year, so I can’t wait to get stuck into training ahead of a big year for the club.
“We have some huge fixtures coming up in the UEFA Champions League and I want to help the side progress as far as possible on the European stage this season.”
The midfielder, who will wear the number 20 shirt at Park Hall where the team have returned to pre-season training as preparations for the UEFA Champions League campaign ramp up on and off the pitch.
Sharing his thoughts on the club’s new signing, Head Coach, Craig Harrison said: “Sion is a typical TNS player with lots of ability, lots of creativity, and he scores some great goals.
“We’re a very attacking team who dominate the ball in most games, so I think he’ll fit in nicely, and add real competition for those front spaces.
“He can play anywhere across the front and is very versatile, but something that’s just as important is his experience in the league as well – he knows what the domestic league is all about.
“At just 26 years of age and coming into a full-time environment, we’re confident we can get more out of him as well.”