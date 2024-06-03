RONAN Dunne, Red Bull’s newest addition to its MTB athlete roster did the double on Sunday, winning Red Bull Hardline with a blistering time of 2:23.045.
Knocking an incredible four seconds off his qualifying time and fending off all 26 additional riders on track, the 21 year-old showed grit and determination on the world’s most challenging downhill MTB course which was marking its 10th anniversary in the iconic Dyfi Valley.
Rising to the pressure stunningly and following his Red Bull Hardline Tasmania victory in February, Ireland’s Dunne was marked as the man to beat. Handling the tension brilliantly, Dunne posted green splits at every time check and dipped under the finish arch to the roar of the crowd.
On his historic victory, Ronan Dunne said: “I’m buzzing to be the double champ - I can’t believe it. That round was really sick. You can hear the crowd the whole way down, it was pretty wild.”
Three-time champion Bernard Kerr was a worthy adversary, pushing the track to his absolute limit and coming in just behind Dunne with a time of 2:24.327.
After his impressive qualifying run, Colombia’s Juanfer Muñoz put on another stellar performance to take 3rd place with a time of 2:25.234. After his stylish qualifying run, it was all business in the finals for Muñoz, substituting his no hander over the road gap for full attention and maximum speed.
Rounding out the top 5, 4th place qualifier Charlie Hatton did the world champs stripes proud, finishing just outside the podium in 2:26.256.
Frenchman Matteo Iniguez improved markedly on his qualifying position putting in a clean run to take 5th place on the day with an admirable time of 2:27.502.
Results: 1, Ronan Dunne, 2:23.045; 2, Bernard Kerr, 2:24.327; 3, Juanfer Muñoz, 2:25.234; 4, Charlie Hatton, 2:26.256; 5, Matteo Iniguez, 2:27.502; 6, Sebastian Holguin, 2:29.700; 7, Adam Brayton, 2:29.702; 8, Sam Blenkinsop, 2:29.790; 9, George Brannigan, 2:30.426; 10, Harry Molloy, 2:33.935; 11, Brook McDonald, 2:36.330; 12, Josh Bryceland, 2:36.545; 13, Josh Lowe, 2:38.355; 14, Alex Storr, 2:38.776; 15, Brendan Fairclough, 2:38.916; 16, Taylor Vernon, 2:41.952; 17, Dennis Luffman, 2:43.253; 18, Sam Gale, 2:44.025; 19, Craig Evans, 2:46.062; 20, Edgar Briole, 2:51.253; 21, Sam Hockenhull, 2:53.331; 22, Vincent Tupin, 2:53.885; 23, Thibault Laly, 3:43.121; 24, Thomas Genon, 3:53.361; 25, Matt Jones, DNF; 26, Jono Jones, DNF; 27, Theo Erlangsen, DNF